Firo Price Up 14.9% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.67 or 0.00016351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $93.86 million and $8.46 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018418 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,233,980 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.