First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

