First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 289,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,137. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51.

