First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 77,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,716. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
