First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 77,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,716. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.