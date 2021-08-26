First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shares traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. 259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.