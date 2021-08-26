Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 149.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $440,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 49.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fiserv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,799,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

