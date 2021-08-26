Fivebalance (FBN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,240.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Fivebalance has a market cap of $65,859.39 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

