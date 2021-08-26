FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.68. 1,074,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 923,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,112,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,341,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 223,048 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,954,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,704,000.

