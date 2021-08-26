FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 222,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 202,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $162,000.

