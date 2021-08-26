Flow Market Cap Hits $1.20 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.06 or 0.00045196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $160.20 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.