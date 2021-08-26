Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

