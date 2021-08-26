Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.