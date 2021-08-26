Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

