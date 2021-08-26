Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £158 by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £158 ($206.43) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £164 ($214.27).

FLTR opened at £142.80 ($186.57) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -343.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £131.87.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

