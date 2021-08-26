Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £164 ($214.27).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 89.08 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £143.46 ($187.43). The company had a trading volume of 149,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £131.87. The stock has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

