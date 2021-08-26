Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

PDYPY traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

