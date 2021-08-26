Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $37.89. Flywire shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,229,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

