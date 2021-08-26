FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236,814.04 and approximately $270.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

