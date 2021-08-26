Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 58,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
