Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441,307 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.29% of Foot Locker worth $273,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $4,245,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 69.3% during the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 25,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 77,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,768. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

