Formation Fi Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.