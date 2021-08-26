Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Formula One Group worth $39,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

