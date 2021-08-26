Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

