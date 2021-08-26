Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 7.1%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

