Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 489.7% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.96. 26,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.95. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.70 and a fifty-two week high of 3.19.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

