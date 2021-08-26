Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

