Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.
Shares of FOXF opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
