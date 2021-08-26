Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

