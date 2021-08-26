Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FXTGY stock remained flat at $$1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.84. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

