Fractal Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $227,290.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

