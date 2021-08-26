Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 112,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 155,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

