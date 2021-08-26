Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Franklin Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

