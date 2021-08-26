Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $6.31 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00013314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 65.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00122171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00154453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.86 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01020357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.99 or 0.06672486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

