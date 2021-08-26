freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Get freenet alerts:

FRTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.