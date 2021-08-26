Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

