FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. FRMO has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.50.

Get FRMO alerts:

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.