Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $29.96

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $30.98. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 1,574 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $226,934,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $24,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

