FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.30

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $60.88. FRP shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $535.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FRP alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FRP by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.