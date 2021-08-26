FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 53,895 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.