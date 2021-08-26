FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

