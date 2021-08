FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 42,746 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

