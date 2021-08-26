FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 107,515 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

