Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.