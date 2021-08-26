Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPE shares. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.25 ($39.12) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.45.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.