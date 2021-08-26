Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 4,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts predict that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.39.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock worth $30,535,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.