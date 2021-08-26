Fusible Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $205,812.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

