Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.38% from the company’s previous close.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

