Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 9,113 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 703,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

