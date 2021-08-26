Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

IJR traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 162,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

