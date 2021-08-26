FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,492 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

