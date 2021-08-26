FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

